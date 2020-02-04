Bank of Stockton Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

STZ opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

