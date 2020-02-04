Bank of Stockton Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $302.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

