Bank of Stockton Has $674,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 108,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

