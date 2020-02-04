Bank of Stockton Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of Stockton owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000.

IJK opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.45 and a 12 month high of $244.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

