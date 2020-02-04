Bank of Stockton Invests $455,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.