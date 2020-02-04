Bank of Stockton Lowers Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Stockton lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

