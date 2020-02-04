Bank of Stockton Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

