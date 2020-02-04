Bank of Stockton Sells 231 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $279.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $283.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.