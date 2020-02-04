Bank of Stockton Sells 378 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in United Technologies by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $117.88 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

