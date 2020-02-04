Bank of Stockton Sells 400 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of Stockton lessened its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 42,362 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 64,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Shares of PKG opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

