Bank of Stockton Sells 466 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 81,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.