Bank of Stockton Sells 86 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 39.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

NEE stock opened at $266.81 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $176.13 and a 1-year high of $270.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average is $231.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

