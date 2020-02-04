Bank of Stockton Trims Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $120.11.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.