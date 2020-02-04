Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 19,205 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

