Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 40,684 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 66,551 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

