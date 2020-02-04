Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 4,202 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in AMETEK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in AMETEK by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 55,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 963,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 80,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.62.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

