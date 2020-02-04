Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 7,992 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,745 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

