Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,558,923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,673,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,004,000 after buying an additional 2,866,079 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE UBS opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

