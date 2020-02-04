Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.11% of Cooper Companies worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

NYSE:COO opened at $346.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.87. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $270.54 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

