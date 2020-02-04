Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 1.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $55,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 4,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 85,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

NYSE FIS opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $150.42. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

