Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.76% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,363,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3,458.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 403,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 392,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,757,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 112,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

