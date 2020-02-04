Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,112,000 after buying an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.35.

Shares of GS opened at $239.01 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.56 and a 200-day moving average of $218.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.