Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $37.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $37,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 317.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 104,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,248,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 139.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $459,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

