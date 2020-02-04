Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $68.22 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 71,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 103,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,601 shares of company stock worth $103,218,157. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of MA opened at $324.52 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

