Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,090,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group cut Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

