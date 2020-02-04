Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 86,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 301,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,726 shares of company stock valued at $73,997,205. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

