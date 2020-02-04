Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,291 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

