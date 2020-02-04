Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,773 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

TJX stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

