Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,358 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $23,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,848,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,796,000 after purchasing an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8,495.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 213,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

