Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

