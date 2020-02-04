Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,468 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $29,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 34,687 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 36,135 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from to in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.