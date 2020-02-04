Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,262 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

