Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 9,601 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

