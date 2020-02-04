Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,494 shares of company stock worth $1,490,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $620.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

