Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

BTE stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.33 and a 52 week high of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

