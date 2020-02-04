Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 319,325 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1,971.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after buying an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 254,360 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

