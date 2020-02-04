Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,948 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.