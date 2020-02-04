Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 120,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 225,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Shares of BABA opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.24. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

