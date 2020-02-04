Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 129,592 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,592 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $30,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Paypal by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,644,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $89.71 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

