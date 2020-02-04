Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,591.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

