Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2,384.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,660 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Neogen worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $69,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,650 shares of company stock worth $12,104,012 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

