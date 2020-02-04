Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.81 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,694.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,607 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

ILMN stock opened at $293.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

