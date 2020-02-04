Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

