Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.67 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,716 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 120,188 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,610,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

