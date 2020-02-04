Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $274.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.