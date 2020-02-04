Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.92 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,457.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,789 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 13.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 270.9% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 42.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

ABBV stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.