Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,920 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.81.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $423.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $290.11 and a one year high of $438.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.