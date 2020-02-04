Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 143,580 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 307.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,580 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

