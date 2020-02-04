Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $139.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $115.96 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

