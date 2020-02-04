Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

